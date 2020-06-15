Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,378

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,378 ($30.27).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,390 ($30.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($31.18), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($42,096,219.93).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($29.38) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,071.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,670 ($33.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

