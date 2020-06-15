Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $61.91

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

