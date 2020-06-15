Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $56.50

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

