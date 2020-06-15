Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $151.33

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

