Brokerages Set Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 255,281 shares of company stock worth $355,732. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.