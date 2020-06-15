Brokerages Set Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $82.70

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NYSE AEE opened at $71.75 on Friday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after buying an additional 415,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after buying an additional 696,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after buying an additional 839,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,269,000 after buying an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,130,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,141,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

