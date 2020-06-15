Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $65.60

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

