Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $12.96. 507,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,243. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.