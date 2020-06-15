British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Sells £212,282.07 in Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,197 ($40.69) per share, with a total value of £159.85 ($203.45).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($61.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

