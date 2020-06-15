Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 870,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

