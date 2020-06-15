Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

BCOV opened at $7.78 on Friday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

