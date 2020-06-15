BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Head to Head Survey

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

BRAINSWAY LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.27%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -48.90% -28.03% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million 3.43 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -14.64 TELA Bio $15.45 million 12.46 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.99

BRAINSWAY LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELA Bio beats BRAINSWAY LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

