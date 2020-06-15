BQT Trading Up 24.3% This Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. BQT has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $691.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, BQT has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,831,007 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

