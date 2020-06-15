BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 3,441,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,171,755. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.80. BP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BP will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

