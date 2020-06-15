Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPFH. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Boston Private Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

