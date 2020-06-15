Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $569.59 million, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth $13,034,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

