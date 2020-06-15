Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.54.

NYSE BA opened at $189.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

