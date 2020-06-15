BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $52.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

