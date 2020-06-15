BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$16.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.