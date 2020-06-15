BMO Capital Markets Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $406.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

