BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Shares of FTMNF opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.