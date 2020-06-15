BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMCH. B. Riley lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.64.

BMCH opened at $23.21 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

