Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BPMC stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $2,298,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 688,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

