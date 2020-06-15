BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $531.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

