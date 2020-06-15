Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackline were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Blackline by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Blackline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackline by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blackline by 2,500.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 442,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.61. 8,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,357. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In other Blackline news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,997,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,926 shares of company stock worth $6,934,589. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

