Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.