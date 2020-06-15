BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $22.68 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $504.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

