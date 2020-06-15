BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

