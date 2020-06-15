Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 102.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $106,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,154,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $24,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,678,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,291 shares of company stock valued at $26,098,896. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

