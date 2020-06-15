Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Biogen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Biogen from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.70.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $279.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Biogen by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 257,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,415,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $13,911,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

