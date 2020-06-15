Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 25,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $1,958,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $78.35 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

