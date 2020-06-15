Biffa (LON:BIFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Biffa to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biffa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 248.33 ($3.16).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.74.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

