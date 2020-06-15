BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EZPW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4,435.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

