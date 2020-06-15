BidaskClub Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

