BidaskClub Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.39.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,665,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.