Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

BYSI stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.17. Beyondspring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

