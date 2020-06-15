Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,537 shares of company stock worth $25,697,894. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

