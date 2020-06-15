Berenberg Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.93 ($54.98).

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €43.00 ($48.31) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.42. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($109.28).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

