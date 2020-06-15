Berenberg Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.93 ($54.98).

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €43.00 ($48.31) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.42. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($109.28).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

