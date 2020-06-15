Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 360 ($4.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.49) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 398 ($5.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.17) to GBX 331 ($4.21) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 587 ($7.47) to GBX 443 ($5.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 414.57 ($5.28).

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 314.05 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.09. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 544 ($6.92).

In other Countryside Properties news, insider David Howell acquired 1,200 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,660 ($4,658.27).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

