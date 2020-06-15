Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 762,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 14th total of 703,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Barnes Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

B opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

