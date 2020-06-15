Bank of America Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $135.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.67.

NYSE:WHR opened at $122.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 262.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

