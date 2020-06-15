Bank of America Raises Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $26.75

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $22.50 to $26.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAAS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 174.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.