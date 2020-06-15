Bank of America Raises Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $51.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.87.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $634,333 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.