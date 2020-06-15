Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Santander by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Banco Santander by 80,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 652,963 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

