Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSBR. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

