Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

