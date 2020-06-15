BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 511 ($6.50) target price (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 690 ($8.78) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.66) to GBX 607 ($7.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 646.33 ($8.23).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 495.50 ($6.31) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 506.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

