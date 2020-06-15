Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

