Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 14th total of 622,900 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.55. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

