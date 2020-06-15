aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.45 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.32.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,928 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

